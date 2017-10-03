By AFP

US astrophysicists Barry Barish, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss won the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for their discovery of gravitational waves, the Nobel jury said.

Predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago as part of his theory of general relativity but only first detected in 2015, gravitational waves are 'ripples’ in the fabric of space-time caused by violent processes in the Universe, such as colliding black holes or the collapse of stellar cores.