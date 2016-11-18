US seeks UN arms embargo against South Sudan

News

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. PHOTO | FILE

The United States on Thursday launched a bid at the Security Council to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan following UN warnings that the war-torn country could descend into genocide.

US Ambassador Samantha Power said a draft resolution will be presented to the council in the coming days to ban weapons sales to the African country, setting the stage for a clash with Russia which opposes an arms embargo.

"South Sudan is a nation at the precipice," Power told the council.

"In the coming days, the United States will put forward a proposal to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan and targeted sanctions on the individuals who have been the biggest spoilers to achieve lasting peace," she said.

Britain and France backed calls for an arms embargo, but Russia reaffirmed its opposition and China expressed reservations.

The move came after UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned in a report that South Sudan faced a "very real risk of mass atrocities" and that 14,000 peacekeepers deployed in the country would not be able to stop such a bloodbath.

The US-drafted text seen by AFP calls for a one-year ban on all sales of arms, weapons, ammunition, military vehicles and equipment.

Power said months of talks with South Sudan's leaders had failed to persuade them to opt for peace as she made the case for a travel ban and an assets freeze on those behind the violence.

"There is no good reason why we would not deprive those who have shown a willingness to commit mass atrocities of the means of doing it more efficiently," she said.

Russian opposition

Russian Deputy Ambassador Petr Iliichev dismissed an arms embargo as "premature" and warned that sanctions against South Sudan's leaders would be "the height of irresponsibility."

In a barb directed at the United States, Mr Iliichev suggested that President Salva Kiir was being targeted to share the same fate as Muammar Gaddafi, the Libyan leader who was toppled in 2011.

China's Deputy Ambassador Wu Haito said the council should be "prudent" and avoid enacting sanctions "to avoid complicating the situation."

The council "should send more positive signals," he added.

Returning from a visit to South Sudan, the UN's adviser on genocide prevention, Adama Dieng, said he "saw all the signs that ethnic hatred and targeting of civilians could evolve into genocide if something is not done now to stop it."