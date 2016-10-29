US refusal to join ICC makes Africa walk away

News

The International Criminal Court's building (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The leading global powers’ refusal to submit to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court is serving to bolster arguments for African withdrawals from the ICC, some of the court’s defenders acknowledge.

Alleged bias against Africa on the part of the ICC should not be seen as the key factor weakening the court’s legitimacy, suggests Prof Alex Whiting, a former ICC prosecution co-ordinator.

“The real problem is the uneven justice around the world,” Prof Whiting said in a recent interview with Washington-based National Public Radio.

China, Russia and the US have each declined to join the 123 nations — 33 of them in Africa — that have ratified the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.