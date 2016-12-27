US filmmaker killed in Uganda road accident

News

Curious onlookers gather at the scene of a road accident in eastern Uganda's Iganga District December 26, 2016. YAZID YOLISIGIRA | NATION MEIDA GROUP

A US filmmaker, Mr David Steiner, has been confirmed dead and nine other people injured following a road accident in eastern Uganda's Iganga District.

The accident, which involved three vehicles, occurred Monday evening near Iganga Hospital when a Toyota Premio which was being towed on a breakdown truck fell off and rammed into a coaster belonging to Hotel Africana in which Mr Steiner and 16 others were travelling to Mbale District.

Mr Steiner, based in Chicago, had reportedly travelled with students from Barbara A. Sizemore Academy in Englewood after working with them on a documentary about their school.

The filmmaker, who was also accompanied by his son and and a film crew, were on their way to collect more international awards for their documentary.

The group was reportedly in Uganda for the Nile Diaspora International Film Festival.

School officials said they were working with the US Consulate and elected officials to get the rest of the team members back to Chicago as quickly as possible.