US envoy opposes Machar’s return to office, faults Kiir’s actions

News

First Vice President Riek Machar (left) delivers a speech to journalists next to South Sudan President Salva Kiir (centre) and Second Vice President James Wani Igga prior to the shooting outside the presidential palace in Juba on July 8, 2016. Machar then fled to DR Congo and later to Sudan. PHOTO | CHARLES ATIKI LOMODONG | AFP

South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar should not return to the post of first vice-president, President Barack Obama’s special envoy to Juba told the US Congress on Wednesday.

“It is not for us to tell South Sudan who its leaders should be,” Ambassador Donald Booth cautioned, but added: “Given all that has happened we do not believe it would be wise for Machar to return to his previous position in Juba.”

Dr Machar is currently staying in Khartoum, Sudan, after fleeing what Mr Booth described as President Salva Kiir’s “egregious action of militarily pursuing his first vice-president out of South Sudan.”

The US special envoy went on to present unusually blunt criticisms of South Sudan’s head of state.

Mr Booth's litany of complaints marks a shift in the US stance toward the leadership of a country that Washington had helped achieve independence in 2011.

“President Kiir and those around him bear much of the responsibility for the extent to which the Transitional Government has failed to become the representative body it needs to be,” Mr Booth said in prepared remarks to a US House of Representatives panel.

Dinka tribe privileges

He cited President Kiir's “unilateral implementation of his 28 states decree from December 2015, stoking grievances in many parts of the country and among various tribes for the way it privileges his own Dinka ethnic group.”

After installing Taban Deng Gai, another opposition figure, as Dr Machar's replacement, President Kiir demoted politicians from the Nuer tribe who are loyal to Dr Machar, Mr Booth recounted.

The president “has facilitated a zero-tolerance policy toward dissent both within the government, from fellow politicians, and without, from civil society and the media,” the special envoy charged.

Mr Booth also accused the Kiir-led army of carrying out human rights violations.

“One particularly upsetting aspect of the current crisis is the conduct of South Sudanese government forces,” he said.

“We continue to receive reports of civilians being targeted, including with brutal sexual violence. Recent reports indicate a new campaign by government commanders to recruit child soldiers.”