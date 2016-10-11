UN warns South Sudan over troops deployment dates

News

Ethiopia's troops serving in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Juba has expressed reservations about the neutrality of the countries which could contribute the troops which include Ethiopia, Kenya and Rwanda. PHOTO | AFP

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has sent a strong message to South Sudan to adhere to the international agreement on the deployment of the additional 4,000 troops to the country.

In a statement issued to the media, Mr Ban complained that Juba was not putting into action most of its promises on the acceptance of the regional force.

Although Juba convinced the UN that it was ready to comply with the international concern, it has expressed reservations about the neutrality of the countries which could contribute the troops.

Mr Ban said Ethiopia, Kenya and Rwanda were the target countries to contribute the soldiers.

South Sudan Information Minister Michael Makuei last week disclosed that Juba was demanding more clarification on the mandate of the regional force.

Military installations

“We’ve a lot of concerns. When you talk about the right to apprehend anybody, the President is among anybody, do you mean to say that they have the right to apprehend the President if he is a suspect?” Mr Makuei was quoted by a local media questioning a provision in the document.