UN condemns S. Sudan deportation of humanitarian officials

The UN says it is gravely concerned by the recent expulsion of humanitarian workers by South Sudan.

The South Sudan authorities have in the recent weeks ordered the Country Director of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and a senior member of his staff, to leave the country.

The UN said in a statement Wednesday that the Juba authorities should reverse the orders and to cooperate fully with all international organisations working to bring aid to the South Sudanese people.

Assist civilians

“Humanitarians in South Sudan are striving day and night to assist civilians who have suffered far too much, for far too long.

“Unacceptable actions such as this significantly undermine the ability of humanitarian organisations to operate at a time when the crisis is deepening and aid is needed most,” the statement reads.

The quit orders for the two NRC staff were the latest in a series of incidents which characterise the increasingly challenging operating environment in South Sudan.

A devastating toll

There were 100 humanitarian access incidents reported in November, 66 of which involved violence against personnel or assets.

Three years of conflict and economic decline have taken a devastating toll on the population of the world’s youngest nation.

Horrendous violations against civilians continue to be reported on a regular basis.

Acute malnutrition

Food insecurity and acute malnutrition were at threatening levels and diseases have spread to new locations.