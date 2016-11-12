Two Sudanese journalists arrested

News

Sudanese journalist Mohamed Amin Abdul Aziz. MOHAMMED AMIN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Two Sudanese journalists have been arrested by the state security agents.

The Sudanese Journalists Network (SJN) said Mr Amal Habani and Mohamed Amin Abdul Aziz were arrested on Thursday night and subjected to thorough beating.

"SJN member Mohamed Amin Abdul Aziz has been detained since Thursday night, and we have credible reports that he has been beaten,’’ SJN statement said.

His safety

‘’We are holding the authorities, the NISS and the regime responsible for his safety,’’ it added.

The SJN warned that the Sudanese National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) had embarked on a crackdown against press freedoms.

It added that the government had banned all news about the protests in Khartoum in the recent times.

Remain silent

The lobby group said journalists would not remain silent about the government's illegal crackdown, adding that it will take numerous actions to defend its members and press freedom.

State operatives last week confiscated editions of three Sudanese newspapers.

Sudanese newspapers generally operate under severe state censorship.

Fuel subsidy

According to the Reporters Without Borders, Sudan ranks among the worst countries with regard to the freedom of the press and the freedom of expression.