Two explosives Thursday ripped through the house of a Ugandan lawmaker, only an hour after police set him free from detention over the presidential age limit controversy.

Police had just escorted Mr Moses Kasibante home from detention, when the incident happened.

The MP for Rubaga North was among the several lawmakers locked up on Wednesday following a second successive day of chaos in parliament.

The explosives tore through his front door, where metallic and rubber fragments could still be seen by 9am (+3GMT).

The front door glasses had been smashed with mild smoke visible at the tiles of the veranda. However, there were no casualties.

“At slightly after 2am, two deafening blasts went off at different intervals. It was terrifying. We knew it was our last day living," Mr Kasibante said.

"It seemed like the assailants who threw the explosive were outside the perimeter fence as the guard did not see anyone inside by the time of the attack.

But foot marks were visible outside. There were dark sunglasses left behind,” he went on.

Police arrived at the scene at about 10am.

“I alerted Old Kampala police DPC at 7am but they came four hours later. I don’t know why,” Mr Kasibante said.

There are four police posts within the vicinity of Mr Kasibante’s residence while Old Kampala is less than two kilometres away.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, Mr Frank Mwesigwa, confirmed to the media that it was an explosion.

“We have sent teams including bomb experts and fragments have been picked from the scene. We are examining the motive,” Mr Mweigwa said.

Uganda has remained restive over the proposed presidential age limit Constitutional amendment, seen as a significant step towards securing a free run for President Yoweri Museveni to seek re-election in 2021.