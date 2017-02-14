Michael Flynn resigns as Trump's national security advisor

News

Michael Flynn during a conference at the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC on January 10, 2017. PHOTO | CHRIS KLEPONIS | AFP

Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned amid controversy over his contacts with the Russian government, a first stunning departure from the president's inner circle less than a month after his inauguration.

The White House late Monday said Trump had accepted Flynn's resignation amid allegations the retired three star general discussed US sanctions strategy with Russia's ambassador Sergey Kislyak before taking office.

Flynn — who once headed US military intelligence — insisted he was honoured to have served the American people in such a "distinguished" manner.

But he admitted that he "inadvertently briefed" the now Vice President Mike Pence with "incomplete information" about his calls with Kislyak.

Pence had publicly defended Flynn, saying he did not discuss sanctions, putting his own credibility into question.

"Regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology," read Flynn's letter, a copy of which was released by the White House.

The White House said Trump has named retired lieutenant general Joseph Kellogg, a decorated Vietnam war veteran who was serving as a director on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to be interim national security advisor.

Flynn's resignation so early in a US administration is unprecedented, and comes after details of his calls with the Russian diplomat were made public — increasing pressure on Trump to take action.

Probe Russia's influence

Several US media outlets on Monday reported that top Trump advisers were warned about Flynn's contacts with the Russians early this year.

Questions will now be raised about who knew about the calls, and why Trump did not move earlier to replace Flynn.

Flynn's resignation will also fuel calls for an independent investigation into Russia's influence during the 2016 US presidential election.

Earlier in the day White House spokesman Sean Spicer insisted Trump was not consulted about Flynn discussing sanctions, nor did he task Flynn to do so.

Asked if Trump was aware Flynn would discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy, Spicer said: "No, absolutely not. No way."