Trump orders wall construction to begin, angers Mexico

Border patrol agents monitor the US-Mexico border on November 19, 2016 in San Ysidro, California. PHOTO | AFP

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered work to begin on building a wall across the Mexican border, angering his southern neighbour with his hardline stance on immigration.

The US leader instructed officials to begin to "plan, design and construct a physical wall along the southern border" and — perhaps more problematically — see how it could be funded.

"A nation without borders is not a nation," Trump said, echoing former president Ronald Reagan, as he visited the Department of Homeland Security to sign two executive orders.

"Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders," the Republican president said.

Mexico 'will not pay'

Hours later, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto demanded "respect" for his country in a nationally televised address.

"I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us," Pena Nieto said.

"I have said it time and again: Mexico will not pay for any wall," Pena Nieto said.

A Mexican government official told AFP that Pena Nieto will weigh in the coming days whether to maintain a meeting with Trump in Washington on Tuesday.

Stemming immigration was a central plank of Trump's election campaign.

His signature policy prescription was to build a wall across the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) border between the United States and Mexico.

Some of the border is already fenced, but Trump says a wall is needed to stop illegal immigrants entering from Latin America.

The policy has become a clarion call for the US right and far-right — the core of Trump's support.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday said 47 per cent of voters support building a wall, with 45 per cent against.