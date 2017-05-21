Trump hopes to visit Egypt

News

President Donald Trump. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

US President Donald Trump told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday during talks in the Saudi capital that he would soon visit Egypt.

"We will absolutely be putting that on the list very soon," President Trump said at the beginning of bilateral talks with President Sisi, hours before the US leaders was scheduled to address an Arab Islamic American summit.

President Trump praised US relations with Egypt, describing the talks with President Sisi as "very very important".

Deadly bombings

"We've really been through a lot together positively," he said.

President Trump said that "safety seems to be very strong" in Egypt, which has seen deadly bombings and attacks on Christian Copts and security forces in past months.

Responding through an interpreter, President Sisi said: "Egypt is secure and stable and is going very well with the cooperation of the United States.

Unique personality

"You are a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible," President Sisi said, addressing President Trump.