Trial of Rwandan terror suspects suspended

News

Some of the suspects accused of terrorism at the High Court of Rwanda in Kigali on February 15, 2017. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

The hearing of a trial in which 42 Rwandans are accused of terrorism was Wednesday adjourned for a month.

The special chamber for international crimes of the Rwandan High Court suspended the case after some of the suspects appeared before it without defence lawyers.

“The hearing will resume on March 15 and we request all involved parties to make sure all the accused have advocates,” the presiding judge said.

The court said it would request the bar association to provide pro bono lawyers for those who will prove that they are indigent.

Though charges the accused face were not mentioned, both prosecution and defence lawyers raised objections that they wanted the court to rule on before the trial proceeds.

The court will now rule on in March whether the trial will be heard in camera as the prosecution had requested saying “putting this in the public knowledge is likely to nurture insecurity.”

But, the defence lawyers said only a public hearing would guarantee justice.

“Because we are charged of terrorism, a severe crime, we should be tried in public so that everybody gets to know the truth and the society gets lessons from our trial,” one of the accused said.

Since their arrests, then accused have been kept out of the public eye and all their pre-trial hearings were held in camera.

The court will also rule on whether to split the hearing in order for two minors – a brother, 17, and a sister, 15, – to appear before another specialised chamber.

According to the law, which their lawyer reminded the court, the two can only be tried by a specialised chamber for minors in the Intermediate Court.

The suspects, five women and 39 men, are being held in different prison including Mpanga, Musanze and Kigali.

The suspects were officially detained since March 2016, but on their first appearance before a pre-trial judge, some claimed that they were detained much earlier.