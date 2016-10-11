Traffic snarl-up in Kampala as 19 officers are injured

News

19 police officers were injured in accident in Kampala on Tuesday morning that caused a major traffic snarl-up. PHOTO | DAILY MONITOR

At least 19 Ugandan police officers were hospitalised after they were injured in an accident in Kampala on Tuesday morning.

A police lorry that was carrying about 30 officers was hit by a coaster bus causing it to overturn. The bus is reported to have been rammed by a Fuso beer truck before it hit the lorry.

The accident, which occurred along one of Kampala’s busiest roads –Jinja Road –caused a huge traffic snarl up in the city resulting in a deadlock in and out of the central business district (CBD).

Meanwhile, another accident along the Kampala-Entebbe highway, that connects the CBD and the airport, added to the morning misery for commuters. A truck driver is said to have lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a bend blocking the usually busy road.

The cause of the 6.30am (0330 GMT) Jinja Road accident was still unclear though reports pointed to recklessness by the beer truck driver. Seven of the 19 injured policemen were reported to be in critical condition.