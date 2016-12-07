Tough conditions for foreigners eyeing land for business in Tanzania

News

A rice farmer in Kilombero district in Morogoro region in Tanzania. The Dar government is working on a new land policy that will reduce leases of land owned by foreigners from 99 years to 33 years. PHOTO | FILE

Tanzania is working on a new land policy that will reduce leases of land owned by foreigners from 99 years to 33 years.

The Draft National Land Policy, seen by The EastAfrican, which has been subjected to public scrutiny by the Ministry of Lands and Settlement Development, is expected to be adopted early next year.

If passed into law, foreign investors in Tanzania will be allocated land for a maximum period of 33 years. In addition, foreigners will only hold land for investment.

The policy defines a foreign investor as a person who is not a citizen of Tanzania or a body corporate whose controlling interest is in the hands of non-citizens.

There have been many instances of foreigners applying for land and not utilising it for the stated purpose. To curb such cases, foreign investors will be required to register with the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) to acquire land.

“To purchase a parcel of land from individuals or companies, once the buyer and seller have agreed upon the price, the seller is required to surrender the land title to the Commissioner of Lands in order to re-issue it in the name of TIC, which will eventually prepare a derivative right for an investor,” reads the draft.

“This is good for us,” said land rights advocate Herman Lupogo.

“The government intends to protect the rights of Tanzanians and will also ensure the land occupied is being used for the purpose attained,” he added.

The proposed policy aims to minimise conflicts between foreign investors and communities and to promote optimal utilisation of the country’s resources.

Tanzania passed the Land Act (Cap 113) in 1995 and Village Land Act (Cap 114) in 1999, giving foreigners rights to own land for up to 99 years for investment only. The laws, classified the country’s land into three major categories: General land, village land and reserved land.

Historical reforms

Before then, foreigners had a wide range of options when choosing land, depending on their requirements, and were not limited to only acquiring land listed under Tanzania Investment Centre.

Under the draft National Land Policy foreigners will be allowed to directly own land (occupational rights) but not hold it on behalf of others (derivative rights).

The land tenure system of Tanzania has passed through different historical reforms for over the past eight decades. The history dates back to 1923 when the colonial British Legislative Assembly enacted the Land Ordinance Cap 113.