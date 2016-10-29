News
Top Health Ministry officials on the spot over suspected loss of $50m
Posted Saturday, October 29 2016 at 21:33
In Summary
- Reacting to the findings of internal audit, Senate Health Committee wants Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri to appear before it to explain how the billions of shillings were paid irregularly to ghost companies and individuals.
Top Kenya’s Ministry of Health officials have been asked to take responsibility over the loss of Ksh5 billion ($50 million), part of which was meant to fund free maternity services in public hospitals.
Reacting to the findings of internal audit, Senate Health Committee wants Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri to appear before it to explain how the billions of shillings were paid irregularly to ghost companies and individuals.
But Dr Mailu says the ministry is still studying the internal audit report and will take action within 10 days.
Addressing a a press conference, Dr Mailu said the draft audit report needed interrogation before the government could announce the next course of action.
According to the draft audit report, the money was paid through manipulation of the official payment system, Integrated Financial Management Information System.
Some of the cash is suspected to have been lost through double payments while some was paid without proper documentation. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has also launched investigations and is expected to give its report within 30 days.