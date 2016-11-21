Economic inequalities, race disparities fuelling varsity riots in South Africa

News

Students from the University of Johannesburg clash with campus security officers, as they attempt to enter inside the university, on October 22, 2015 during a protest against university fee hikes. AFP PHOTO | MUJAHID SAFODIEN

Images of violent battles in university campuses in South Africa as students protest under the hash tag #FeesMustFall have dominated the news in the past couple of months. The riots, which started in October, call for a decolonised curriculum and an end to racism.

Protesters have voiced their demands to university councils, ANC’s headquarters, parliament and the president’s office. However, some of the rioters have destroyed property and torched cars.

At the University of KwaZulu-Natal the destruction of property cost the institution R80 million ($5.7 million). Scores of student leaders were arrested for public violence and one of them, Lukhanyo Banda Mtshingana — who spent 31 days behind bars — was scheduled to appear in court, while another leader, Shaeera Kalla, is still recovering after being shot 13 times with rubber bullets.

Journalists have also been victims of police brutality.

The student leaders say the protests stem from poverty and inequality. This twin problem has persisted since the end of apartheid. This is an issue that President Jacob Zuma and opposition leaders, even the liberal right, agree on.

Annual tuition fees at South Africa’s world-class universities such as the universities of Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Stellenbosch and Wits average between R40,000 ($2,806) and R50,000 ($3,508). Universities such as Pretoria and Stellenbosch routinely draw ire for racism and limiting access for local students through discriminatory policies.

A student who takes three years to complete their degree will pay total tuition fees of $11,000. Add to that accommodation, food and other living expenses and the grand total exceeds $20,000.

To stretch their meagre budgets, underprivileged students undergo starvation, others are forced to live in slums like Crossroads and Khayelitsha in Cape Town. For poor students in Johannesburg, crammed favela skyscrapers like Hillbrow have become home.

High tuition fees and no jobs

One student living in Hillbrow spent eight years to attain her LLB from Wits University, after she gave up full-time studies at the end of her first year to find a job to supplement a government loan that covered only half her tuition fees.

Most varsities get 40 per cent to 50 per cent of their income from tuition fees. Government student aid scheme chairman Sizwe Nxasana said the fund will launch a pilot project in 2017 to grant poor students loans of up to $7,000 per year, with the loan payable when the student gets a job.

The problem of high tuition fees is compounded by a shortage of jobs. Data from StatsSA, an official agency, shows that one in two adults is jobless. Out of those with jobs, more than 50 per cent earn less than R10,000 ($700) per month, according to BankservAfrica Disposable Salary Index. Further, 12 million people, a fifth of the population, face food insecurity according to Food Bank SA.

The increasing levels of poverty make “the inequality of social justice more prominent,” said Mvuyo Tom, rector at the University of Fort Hare.

A North-West University study on post-apartheid higher education linked rising drop-out rates to high tuition fees. More than two-thirds of all candidates who drop out, especially in the first year, are from poor black households.