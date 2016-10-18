The tribulation of South Sudan journalists

News

Journalists in South Sudan continue to endure hard times in the execution of their duties as the government sustains its onslaught on the freedom of the press and expression.

Their woes can be traced back to the start of the conflict in 2013.

A talk with journalists reveals moving tales of persecution and repression in the form of death threats, kidnapping, harassment, arbitrary arrests, detention and censorship.

Mr Denis Dumo, based in Juba, testified that the current cut back on media freedom in South Sudan was connected to the political turmoil in the oil-exporting country.

“Despite the presence of media laws to guarantee press freedom in South Sudan, we journalists still find ourselves in danger as a result of the information we produce and publish for the public consumption,” Mr Dumo narrated.

Media landscape

Between July and October this year alone, South Sudan lost four journalists, adding to the total 12 journalists who lost their lives in line of duty since independent in 2011.

Mr Dumo, however, said most perpetrators of violence against media professionals went unpunished, hence the increasing fear within the media landscape, forcing many to abandon the profession and others to flee into exile.

“It is not a surprise that many of us who are surviving these threats in Juba have to exercise self-censorship, if we want to remain alive,” he said.

“The freedom of the press means access to information and the platform where journalists can report freely. But it is very unfortunate things are not the way we expect,” he said.

He regretted that the situation appeared impossible to change unless peace and political stability returned to South Sudan.

Although the South Sudan Transitional Constitution charged the government to provide protection to all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, race and profession, that has not been the case for the journalists who ply their trade at home.

The Government Spokesman and Information Minister, Mr Michael Makuei, recently cautioned media professionals against 'negative' reporting on the current crisis in the country.

Given the circumstances, Mr Dumo observes, it would be least surprising if journalists self-censored to stay alive.