The killing of Uganda's police spokesman outside his home

News

Uganda Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi has been shot dead in Kampala by unknown gunmen on March 17, 2017. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

"Two motorbike riders and two men with guns fired at the car. They shot very rapidly with guns that looked like AK47s," said Mohammad, a motorcycle rider who lives and works in the area.

Uganda's second most prominent policeman was shot and killed in his car on Friday morning along with two other officers as he left his home in Kampala.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi also served as the force's spokesman and was one of the country's most high-profile officer.

"He was shot dead this morning as he was leaving his home coming to work," Inspector General Kale Kayihura said.

"Kaweesi had two police officers guarding him who were also killed. The motive is yet to be established," he added.

A large crowd of local residents gathered at the scene in Kulambiro, a suburb in the capital Kampala, where the officers' dead bodies slumped inside a black SUV, blood pooling under shattered glass alongside the car. The bodies were later taken away.

Ugandan forensic experts at the scene where Police Spokesperson Felix Kaweesi and two officers were shot dead on March 17, 2017 in Kampala. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI

A local resident described seeing four men on two motorcycles shooting at the car the police officers were in at around 9:30am as they left for work.

"Two motorbike riders and two men with guns fired at the car. They shot very rapidly with guns that looked like AK47s," said Mohammad, a motorcycle rider who lives and works in the area.

"The motorbikes came from behind as the car was leaving Kaweesi's house. The car driver tried to increase speed but they drove past the car and shot into it," said the 30-year old man who declined to give his surname.

"The motorbikes were new and the shooters looked professional. They weren't wearing masks but I didn't see their faces because I ran for cover."

'Shower of bullets'

Local mayor Charles Sserunjogi said he heard "a shower of bullets -- many shots -- from my house nearby".

He said Kaweesi had lived in the neighbourhood of Kulambiro for about 10 years.

"I don't believe what I'm seeing right now. I knew Kaweesi well and met with him about a week and a half ago to discuss tarmacking the road he was shot on."