Tanzanian media council takes government to EAC court over new law

The East African Court of Justice in a past session. PHOTO| FILE

The Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) has lodged a case in the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), challenging the Media Services Act recently enacted by Parliament and signed into law by President John Magufuli.

MCT, together with the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) and the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), filed their petition at the Arusha-based court on Wednesday saying the media law, that came into force in November, contravenes the East African Community (EAC) Treaty.