Tanzanian media council takes government to EAC court over new law
By The EastAfrican Reporter
Posted Wednesday, January 11 2017 at 18:33
The Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) has lodged a case in the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), challenging the Media Services Act recently enacted by Parliament and signed into law by President John Magufuli.
MCT, together with the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) and the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), filed their petition at the Arusha-based court on Wednesday saying the media law, that came into force in November, contravenes the East African Community (EAC) Treaty.
The petitioners want the court to repeal sections of the Media Services Act that they say deny Tanzanians the freedom of press and the freedom of expression, which are enshrined in the regional treaty.