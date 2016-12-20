Tanzanian founder of whistle-blowing website released on bail

News

JamiiForums founder Maxence Melo (centre) is escorted out of the Kisutu Magistrate court on December 19, 2016. PHOTO | OMAR FUNGO

Maxence Melo, the co-founder of JamiiForums, a popular whistleblowing online platform in Tanzania, was on Monday released on bail.

Mr Melo had spent seven days in police custody after being detained since last Tuesday.

On Friday, he had been charged at a Dar es Salaam court with using a domain not registered in Tanzania, failure to comply with an order to disclose data in his possession, and obstructing the police in an investigation.

He was denied bail and returned to the remand prison until his bail hearing on Monday.

The bail conditions require Mr Melo to have two sureties, each signing a bond of Tsh5 million ($2,248). He is also restricted from moving outside the Dar es Salaam unless with the court’s permission.

“We are all working trying to protect and defend the freedom of speech and the most important thing is protecting contributors and commentators on our networks,” a smiling Mr Melo said soon after his release.

Tanzania JamiiForums has frequently been the source of stories involving corruption and helped expose a corrupt energy deal, which was subsequently picked up by the mainstream Tanzanian media.

His arrest has attracted condemnation from rights organisations including the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) in Tanzania and Reporters Without Borders who accused police of harassment.