News
Tanzania vice president refutes resignation claims
By The Citizen
Posted Tuesday, September 6 2016 at 14:11
Posted Tuesday, September 6 2016 at 14:11
Tanzania has refuted reports that Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan has resigned.
In a statement to newsroom, the VP's office said contrary to social media reports, Ms Hassan will continue to assist President John Magufuli in serving the citizens.
"The reports which went viral on social media are not true; those who fabricated them want to create tension among the citizens," read part of the statement.
The VP's office urged people to ignore the seditious reports.