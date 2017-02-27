Government probes Dar firm over ‘erroneous’ labelling

News

After tendering an apology to the government over misleading branding of its products, the Minjingu Fertiliser Company is being probed over corporate management, tax compliance, standards compliance and fair competition in business.

The EastAfrican has established that officers from the Tanzania Revenue Authority, the Business Registration and Licensing Authority, the Fair Competition Commission and the Tanzania Bureau of Standards camped at the company’s plant last week.

Sources in government said the four institutions will submit their findings to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, after which the whole matter will be made public.

Last week, it emerged that the company had labelled its products “County Government of Bungoma-Nafaka Plus,” purporting to show that they were packaged in Minjingu Mines and Fertiliser Ltd, KenBro Industrial Park, in Nairobi.

Minjingu Phosphate director Tosky Hans told the prime minister that the labelling was a deliberate move aimed at checking counterfeits in export markets.

But Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka denied buying fertiliser directly from Tanzania.

A trade expert, Faraja Mgwabati, says the Minjingu plant may have violated rules of fair competition, labelling goods as coming from a country when it was not so.

“The principle demands that a client should get exactly what he has been promised. If a commodity is made in country A under licence from a company in country B it should be said so,” he said.