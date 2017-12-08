By THE CITIZEN

A leading Tanzanian media company wants the government to help in tracing one of its journalists who has been missing for over two weeks now.

Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) on Thursday followed up the disappearance of its correspondent Azory Gwanda with the police.

Rufiji Special Zone Police Commander Onesmo Lyanga said he had not received any report on the disappearance.

MCL, a subsidiary of Nation Media Group, has also written to Information minister, the Inspector-General of Police, the Speaker of Parliament and media and human rights organisations over the disappearance.

MCL does not know who kidnapped Mr Gwanda and the reasons for his disappearance

The company said if he is being held for any crime that he committed, then he should be charged in court as the laws of the land demand.

“We also ask the government to help find Azory. It is our hope that Azory will be found safe and sound,” the company said.