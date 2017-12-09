By The EastAfrican

Military, police and other security professionals from East Africa have embarked on a joint training on fighting terrorism and other common threats.

The exercise, dubbed Ushirikiano Imara 2017, will take take place for two weeks at the Peace Training Centre Kunduchi in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Tanzania Defence minister Hussein Ali Mwinyi opened the joint exercise Friday and said: “Security challenges facing one partner State are almost the same and in some cases they are hatched from the same source given the geographical settings we are in.

"Sharing knowledge and experience becomes a crucial objective to enhance peace and stability in our region.”

Navy commander Levi Franklin Mghalu represented the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) boss Samson Mwathethe at the training.

Besides KDF, other participants are from the police, prisons, Kenya Maritime Authority, National Disaster Operations Centre as well as Interior and Foreign Affairs ministries.

The exercise is in line with EAC’s protocol on Cooperation in defence.

East Africa Community secretary-general Liberat Mfumukeko, said: "Our Community has strengthened Customs Union and is now a Single Customs Territory. Non-Tariff Barriers to Trade along our major corridors have come down and Intra EAC trade has grown. Significant progress has been made on the type of Political Federation East Africa will have, which is the ultimate aim of our community.”

Besides terrorism, it also aims at strengthening peace-time operations, counter Piracy and Disaster Management.

It is the 10th joint exercise by East Africa countries.

