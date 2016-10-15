Tanzania gives game rangers military training

News

A firearms expert trains a game ranger in South Africa. Tanzania has also subjected game rangers to military training to escalate the war against poaching. PHOTO | STEFAN HEUNIS | AFP

The anti-poaching training equips game rangers with military strategies that target protection of wildlife, mostly elephants and rhinos living in protected areas and those roaming freely in areas outside wildlife parks and game reserves.

However, a non-governmental organisation — Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) — has warned of human-rights abuse under the pretext of wildlife conservation.

LHRC executive director Dr Helen Kijo-Bisimba told The EastAfrican that such moves could lead to abuse of human rights during anti-poaching operations.

“It is clear that militarisation of game rangers and park wardens could have consequences for human rights taking into consideration human-rights abuses during the execution of the Tokomeza anti-poaching exercise,” noted Dr Kijo-Bisimba.

“We need our wildlife as our heritage for development, but we can’t entertain human-rights abuse under the guise of conservation,” she added.

Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa), the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) and the Wildlife Division of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism are key government-controlled wildlife protection centres, where the training is taking place.

Tanapa controls 16 national parks, NCAA operates independently as conservation authority for the Ngorongoro Area, which consists of Maasai cattle herders, wildlife inside Ngorongoro Crater and outside and the Olduvai and Laetoli prehistoric sites.

The Wildlife Division controls 38 game reserves and open areas inhibited by wild animals.

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Prof Jumanne Maghembe said the new security strategy targets to sep up a special force that will be equipped with modern and high-tech surveillance equipment to detect elephant poachers and other criminals operating inside Tanzania’s protected parks and unprotected wildlife areas.

Prof Maghembe said the government is currently changing the working system for game rangers from a civilian to a paramilitary ones, allowing them to handle and use modern anti-poaching weapons and surveillance equipment.

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has ordered intensive military training for the parks rangers and managers, aiming at equipping the parks authority with better field skills.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Maj-Gen Gaudence Milanzi, said the request for the change from civilian to paramilitary status was necessary due to increased poaching of elephants and other wild animals in Tanzania.

Already, 58 rangers and 10 conservation managers have completed an intensive military training course in Katavi National Park, where poaching of elephants is being increasingly reported.