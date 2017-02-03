Popular Tanzanian artistes under probe for alleged drug trade

News

Bongo Flava musician Khalid Mohamed – commonly known as TID, and former Miss Tanzania turned actress Wema Sepetu are among artistes being probed by Tanzania police in connection with a drug trafficking ring. PHOTOS | FILE

Ten security officers and four popular Tanzanian artistes were questioned at the Dar es Salaam Regional Police Station Friday in connection to an alleged drug trafficking syndicate.

The artistes, who included musicians and movie actors, reported to the police station on Friday morning following orders by the Dar Regional Commissioner Mr Paul Makonda which he had issued on Thursday through the press.

Mr Makonda, who has declared war on drug traffickers and users in his region, said five businessmen were already under arrest and that 17 police officers, including a senior commander in the anti-drugs unit, were being investigated.

He ordered seven artistes, whose names, he said, had come up during the probe, to present themselves at the police station for questioning.

On Friday, the four of the seven who went in for interrogation included former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu, Bongo Flava musician Khalid Mohamed – commonly known as TID, Dogo Hamidu, and Babuu wa Kitaa.

Mr Makonda, however, did not give the names of the 10 police officers who were interrogated.

In a joint press conference with Dar es Salaam Police Special Zone Commander, Simon Siro, on Friday, Mr Makonda said three more police officers have been instructed to report to the station on Monday for questioning.

“We have information that the three had shared Tsh1 billion ($437,669) last week for their role in the illicit trade,” he said.

Mr Makonda ordered the immediate arrest of those who did not turn up for questioning.

“I am glad that some of them have accepted my call, but for those who did not must be arrested and spend the weekend behind the bars,” he said.

Mr Makonda said the investigation has uncovered intelligence on the illicit trade in Dar es Salaam and across the borders.

“One drug dealer is in Dubai right now seeking to connect to China. Furthermore, we are aware that there are drugs being imported to Dar es Salaam next month from China. We have already alerted the immigration department and airport authorities,” he said.

“The dealer has contributed to the imprisonment of about 60 per cent of Tanzanians in China,” he added.

He warned those in the trade to stop before they are caught.