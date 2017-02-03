Tanzania President Magufuli appoints new army chief

News

General Venance Mabeyo has been appointed as Tanzania's Chief of Defence Forces.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has promoted Lieutenant-General Venance Mabeyo to the rank of General and named him the Chief of Defence Forces.

Gen Mabeyo replaces Gen Davis Mwamunyange who has retired.

Prior to his new role, Gen Mabeyo was the Chief of Staff of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces.