Tanzania President Magufuli appoints new army chief
By Asterius Banzi
Posted Friday, February 3 2017 at 10:55
Tanzanian President John Magufuli has promoted Lieutenant-General Venance Mabeyo to the rank of General and named him the Chief of Defence Forces.
Gen Mabeyo replaces Gen Davis Mwamunyange who has retired.
Prior to his new role, Gen Mabeyo was the Chief of Staff of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces.
President Magufuli has also promoted Major-General James Mwakibolwa to the rank of Lieutenant-General. He now takes over as the Chief of Staff.