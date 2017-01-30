Tanzania, Malawi to revisit talks on ‘spies’ and border dispute

News

The shores of Lake Nyasa/ Lake Malawi, which both Tanzania and Malawi lay claim to. The lake is listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site. PHOTO | FILE

Tanzanian and Malawian government officials will meet for three days in February to iron out diplomatic differences arising from a border dispute and the recent arrest and prosecution in northern Malawi of eight Tanzanians accused of espionage.

According to officials in the Tanzanian Foreign Ministry, a Joint Permanent Commission set up to deal with the two matters will sit in Lilongwe between February 3 and 5.

“There have been misunderstandings between the two countries lately, but we are confident these will be resolved for our mutual benefit,” said Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Mindi Kasiga.

Ms Kasiga said Dar es Salaam will continue to use diplomacy to resolve the border conflict and negotiate the release of the Tanzanians accused of spying in Malawi.

Malawian security officials arrested the eight Tanzanians, aged between 25 and 63 years, after they were allegedly found wandering around uranium mines in Kayerekera in the Malawian border district of Karonga. Malawian police accused them of being spies sent by their government to scout the mine.

The border dispute over Lake Nyasa, as it is known in Tanzania, or Lake Malawi as it is called in the neighbouring country has been simmering since 1967. The most recent dispute started in 2012, when Tanzania started oil and gas exploration activities in the lake.

Malawi was upset by the printing of a map by Tanzania showing the border at the centre of the lake.

The new map, which shows the boundaries of the country’s newly created regions, was blamed for raising tensions and creating discomfort among Malawi’s nationals, especially fishermen.

George Chaponda, the then Malawian foreign affairs minister, termed the publication of the map as “high-handed.”

The dispute was referred to the African Union Border Programme and the two countries went for mediation by the Southern African Development Community, of which both are members.

The matter is still unresolved.