Talks between Uganda political rivals stall as tensions rise

Uganda police block access into Kizza Besigye’s home in Kasangati. PHOTO | AFP

As the Uganda government and opposition leader Kizza Besigye renew their battle of wits following his return to the country, the proposed national dialogue to ease tensions has been delayed due to lack of consensus on key issues.

Organisers of the talks have failed to agree on the form they should take, eligibility of participants, the time-span and even who should pay for the process.

Dr Besigye returned to Uganda on October 3 after a month-long trip to North America and Europe. Hardly had he stepped off the Kenya Airways plane than security agents, disguised as Civil Aviation Authority officials roughed him up, bundled him into a waiting car and drove him to his home in Kasangati, outside Kampala.

Police have since besieged his house, despite a court order barring them from doing so. They have not let him leave his home, saying they will combine a containment approach and preventive arrest as new measures to deal with him.

Dr Besigye and several commentators have criticised the decision as not only illegal but also unhelpful in resolving the persistent political tensions in the country.

Immediately after the disputed February 18 polls, a number of individuals and organisations said only dialogue could resolve the standoff and guarantee peace in the country.

The dialogue, spearheaded by the Inter Religious Council of Uganda and the Elders Forum, was supposed to be launched on Thursday, October 6, and was to last at least eight months. As it is, the officials of the Inter Religious Council of Uganda say the talks have been extended to the first week of November pending buy-ins by all critical constituencies.

“The kind of dialogue we believe the country needs is one where every group of people feels represented. It is the only way it will be different from others that have failed because some sections of people were left out altogether or felt their views had been sidelined,” said Joshua Kitakule, the secretary-general of the Inter Religious Council of Uganda.

“It has been important for us to consult widely and cautiously, so that we build consensus on the content of the dialogue, the key thematic areas, who should participate, and how it is to be implemented,” he added.

One such recent initiative that failed is the Citizens’ Compact on Free and Fair Elections — a product of nationwide consultations that took a year to complete.

The Compact amalgamated all electoral reform proposals, including those from the Cabinet, the Electoral Commission, the National Consultative Forum, and the Interparty Political Organisation for Dialogue.

However, the government snubbed the Compact altogether.

The Compact’s first recommendation for an independent and impartial electoral commission, is part of the seven thematic areas around which consensus is still being sought. With a new commission expected next month, there are concerns the dialogue might be torpedoed by the fast changing political landscape.