Sudan signs accord, US eases sanctions

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir at the Saha Alkhadia Park in Khartoum on October 11, 2016. PHOTO | FRED OLUOCH

The Sudanese uprising of 2013 in which about 100 people were killed by security forces prompted deep reflections within the ruling elite on how to prevent a recurrence.

The one-month deadly riots — that came to be known as Sudanese Intifada — spread to the cities of Khartoum, Omdurman, Port Sudan, El Obeid and other towns, not only challenging President Omar al-Bashir’s then 24-year rule, but also exposing Sudan to further international scrutiny in addition to the indictment by the International Criminal Court over atrocities in Darfur.

The September-October riots were direct results of the secession of South Sudan in July 2011 that took with it 75 per cent of the oil wells and left the former north with a severe shortage of dollars to pay for imports.

Tensions that started building up in June 2012 when the government introduced austerity measures to stem the economic meltdown which included raising taxes on consumer goods, drastic reduction in number of civil servants and lifting the fuel subsidies that significantly increased pump prices.

Coming hot on the heels of public uprising in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya, and facing international condemnation from the US, the United Nations and the Arab World, President al-Bashir called for a national dialogue after blaming rebel groups in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states of attempting to overthrow the government.

The move was also to persuade the international community — especially the US — that the government was willing to stop the war in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile States. It would also open up political space in return for ending Sudan’s international isolation by lifting US sanctions, easing the foreign debt, and finding a solution to the ICC issue.

Now, President al-Bashir and his ruling National Congress Party (NCP) have the challenge of implementing the recommendations of the National Document signed on October 10 after two years of negotiations. The main opposition parties and the three main rebel groups are dismissing it as a time buying gimmick.

Yasir Arman, the Secretary-General of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) that is fighting the government in Southern Kordofan and Blue Nile, said that the national dialogue not only failed to achieve consensus and stabilise the economy, it has given the government little leverage to normalise its relations with the international community.

But Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman, the Minister for Information, said that even though there are bound to be some challenges in implementing what the 90 political parties and 34 rebel groups agreed to, President al-Bashir is committed to the national document which will change how Sudan is governed.

“Some people say that it was the NCP that was driving the whole process, but the reality is that the ruling party is just one among the political parties that participated in the process. We are not giving up because we now have something to offer to the opposition and the rebels,” said Dr Osman.

The proposed government of national unity, commonly known as “national consensus government,” will be formed after amendments to certain sections of the constitution within 90 days, among them the re-introduction of the position of the Prime Minister.

Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi, the Deputy Chairman of the National Umma Party (NUP) said that her party would consider joining the National Document on condition that the government ends the war, allow humanitarian access in war zones, release of political prisoners and ensuring political freedoms.