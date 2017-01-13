Sudan's President Bashir leaves hospital after heart procedure

News

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir. PHOTO | FILE | AFP

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir left the main hospital in the capital, Khartoum on Wednesday after undergoing a heart procedure.

A terse statement from the state news agency Suna said the 73-year-old leader had an exploratory cardiac catheterisation, which is a procedure used to diagnose and treat cardiovascular conditions, at the Royal Care Hospital on Wednesday evening.

He is said to have resumed his official duties.

Reuters news agency spoke to a state official who said that the results of the procedure were very reassuring, adding that "the president left the hospital immediately after the procedure".

Mr Bashir took power in 1989 in a coup and has led Sudan ever since.

He is accused of suppressing opposition and muzzling the press, which has led to small protests in recent years.

Mr Bashir has been indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on counts of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, allegations he denies.