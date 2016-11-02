Sports betting now turns into region’s latest addiction

News

On Saturday May 28, Kennedy Kosgei from Eldoret in western Kenya bet $500, which he had borrowed from a local bank, on the Spanish football league match between archrivals Real Madrid and their neighbours Atletico Madrid. When the match ended the score was one all. The teams had to go into penalties and Atletico Madrid lost. Mr Kosgei, lost the bet — and his life. His body was found hanging from a tree.

Fast forward four months later and new millionaires are being made every month.

Jared Ratemo, whose courier firm was struggling to stay afloat, won $180,000 of the mCheza jackpot from his multiple bets of $8.

“I lost many bets but I never gave up. Sometimes, I would spend up to $30 but end up losing. I placed two bets of $4 each, one predicting a draw and the other one a home win. I wasn’t sure I had won until the message came through,” said Mr Ratemo.

“I had vowed to keep betting until I hit the jackpot. I have a book where I record my predictions,” he added, displaying a copy of his predictions.

Wafula Munoko won the $183,576 SportPesa jackpot after placing a $1 bet.

“I have been betting for the past one year but I never expected to win this much. Last year, my wife showed me how to bet on the SportPesa platform but she has never won anything. This is my second jackpot win,” said Mr Munoko.

Data analysis

From single bets to multiple bets, the sports betting craze has caught on in the region, with some celebrating wins and others mourning losses. One can place a single bet or multiple bets, with as little as $5 and as much as $200.

Muthoni Kanana, a betting “tutor,” says she prefers making multiple bets on nondescript teams in lesser known leagues than the English Premier League.

“Single bets are a single amount on a single game while a multi-bet is a single amount on more than one game and the odds are multiplied to determine your winnings. You only win in a multi-bet when all your predictions come true. You can combine up to 20 picks in a multi-bet,” Ms Kanana says, adding that a safe multi bet should be made up of two or three bets known as doubles and trebles.

Moses Odhiambo, a sales executive, says sports betting is a “science” that requires patience, research and data analysis.

His biggest win so far has been $4,380 and he now depends on betting for his monthly fuel expense.

“Any serious gambler has a book with predictions, research and analysis. You don’t just wake up and place a bet. You have to understand the teams, their recent performances, their odds and the performance of the players. You are investing money so you have to do it in a smart way,” says Mr Odhiambo, adding, “I always pick a few selections for my multi-bets to increase my chances of winning. I divide my cash and select different multi-bets. This way, I diversify my risks and increase my chances of winning.”

Fanatics

But many stories of winners paint a picture of lucky individuals who didn’t have to do research, analysis or even fully understand sports betting.