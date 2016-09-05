News
South Sudan submits instruments of ratification to EAC
Posted Monday, September 5 2016 at 16:15
In Summary
- The instruments were received by the EAC Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko, but the country has a grace period of three years to implement the Treaty in order to become a full member of the economic bloc.
South Sudan, the newest member of the East African Community, submitted the instruments of ratification of the Treaty on Accession at the bloc’s headquarters in Arusha on Monday.
The instruments were received by the EAC Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko, but the country has a grace period of three years to implement the Treaty in order to become a full member of the economic bloc.
Juba was admitted to the Community on April 15 this year after signing the EAC Treaty to become the sixth member of the bloc, joining Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.
ALSO READ: Juba begins three-year voyage to EAC
South Sudan will have to ratify various protocols such as the Customs Union and the Common Market, as well align its constitution with the EAC Treaty in the next three year.
The challenge, though, is that Juba, currently suffering from a serious economic downturn with inflation hitting over 600 per cent, will have to cough $8 million as part of its contribution for the membership.