South Sudan submits instruments of ratification to EAC

Aggrey Tisa Sabuni, South Sudan's presidential advisor on economic affairs, with East African Community Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko at the bloc's headquarters on September 5, 2016. PHOTO | EAC

South Sudan, the newest member of the East African Community, submitted the instruments of ratification of the Treaty on Accession at the bloc’s headquarters in Arusha on Monday.

The instruments were received by the EAC Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko, but the country has a grace period of three years to implement the Treaty in order to become a full member of the economic bloc.

Juba was admitted to the Community on April 15 this year after signing the EAC Treaty to become the sixth member of the bloc, joining Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

South Sudan will have to ratify various protocols such as the Customs Union and the Common Market, as well align its constitution with the EAC Treaty in the next three year.