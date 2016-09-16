UN: South Sudan refugees soar past one million mark

News

Newly arrived refugees from South Sudan in northern Uganda on July 13, 2016. The AU has underlined the need to strengthen the mediation efforts in Africa. FILE PHOTO | ISAAC KASAMANI |

Renewed fierce fighting has pushed nearly 200,000 people to flee South Sudan since July, sending the number of refugees from the war-scarred nation past one million, the UN said Friday.

"The number of South Sudanese refugees sheltering in neighbouring countries has this week passed the one million mark," the United Nations refugee agency said in a statement.

Another 1.61 million people are displaced inside the country, it said.

Sad milestone

South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, has thus joined Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia as countries that have produced more than one million refugees, UNHCR said.

"Five years after independence, this is a very sad milestone," spokesman Leo Dobbs told reporters in Geneva.

South Sudan, which gained independence in July 2011, descended into war just two and a half years later when President Salva Kiir in December 2013 accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup.

A fragile truce

Numerous attempts to shore up a fragile truce have failed, and in a major setback to peace efforts, fresh clashes erupting in Juba on July 8 this year between President Kiir's guards and troops loyal to Dr Machar.

During the fighting in July, Dr Machar, who had been persuaded to return to Juba to join a national unity government agreed under a peace deal, fled the country to Khartoum.

Since the fresh violence in July, more than 185,000 people have fled the country, UNHCR said, adding that most of those fleeing were women and children.

Heavy fighting

"They include survivors of violent attacks, sexual assault, children (who) have been separated from their parents ... and people in need of urgent medical care," the agency said.

It said refugees arriving in neighbouring countries were reporting heavy fighting across the southern Greater Equatoria region, where armed groups were killing civilians, sexually assaulting women and girls and recruiting young boys.