South Sudan knocks on Uganda’s door

PHOTO | FILE

A delegation of top South Sudan government officials visited Kampala last week, seeking support to save their sinking economy.

Facing critical cash flow, Juba is looking to get technical expertise, especially in revenue collection and monetary control at the Central Bank.

Recent meetings in Kampala and Nairobi, where delegations visited earlier, appear to have borne fruit as Uganda agreed to send a team to help support Juba in its effort to revitalise the economy.

South Sudan Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said his government wants to build the non-oil sector to generate revenues.

While Mr Dau could not say when the technical team from Uganda would arrive in South Sudan, sources say the team is expected to leave for Juba next week.

Uganda will provide technical support in the areas of central banking, budget preparation, budget discipline, in developing a strong system of revenue collection, monitoring and management and agriculture.

Sources said that Mr Dau told Ugandan officials that the country’s economy was in a bad shape and needed urgent help.