South Sudan journalist in hiding over report on war profiteering by leaders

Kenyan journalists demonstrate for press freedom. Several newspapers and radio stations in South Sudan have faced serious government sanctions while journalists continue being harassed, intimidated, arbitrarily arrested, and physically assaulted and others even killed, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. PHOTO | FILE

A South Sudanese human rights advocate and journalist is on the run after being accused of being one of the witnesses who provided information that yielded the recent Sentry Report.

Mr Peter Gai, a columnist with the Sudan Tribune, told the Africa Review in an interview that the South Sudan Embassy in Kampala on September 30 sent security officers to locate his residence.

He said South Sudan Intelligence Service was coordinating with Ugandan elements to trail him.

The Sentry Report, released last month, compiled results of two years of investigations, detailing how South Sudanese leaders have been using their positions to profit from civil war while their people suffer from famine and other conflict related afflictions.

South Sudan's two rival leaders; President Salva Kiir and former Vice-President Dr Riek Machar and top security officers, including the army Chief of Staff, General Paul Malong, were listed by the report among the most corrupt public figures in the war-torn country.

The report, however, warned that war crimes should not be allowed to pay.

Apart from the allegation of being a witness to the Sentry Report, Mr Gai said he was also accused of being a threat to the government through his human rights advocacy before and after the crisis unfolded and in his recent interview with Radio France International (Rfi).

In the interview, Mr Gai commented on the July violence at the Juba presidential palace saying; “it was a conspiracy between General Malong and Gen Taban Deng Gai to hijack the leadership in order to avoid accountability and justice to the victims who were raped and killed in Juba”.

Mr Gai who doubles as the Executive Director for African Centre of Transitional Justice (ACTJ) is seeking the immediate intervention of the international community to save him from being harmed.

The situation for South Sudan journalists has remained precarious, especially since the outbreak of the conflict in December 2013.

At least nine journalists have been killed in the line of duty, while many more remain in hiding fearing for their lives.

Security apparatus has constantly been accused of being behind the killing of journalists in the young country.