South Sudan blames donors for slow peace progress

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. PHOTO | FILE

South Sudan is blaming the international community for delays in its peace progress for failing to provide the requisite financial support to Juba.

The national government secretary-general, Mr Abdoun Agaw, said the donor community had withheld the promised funding to the broke country.

The South Sudanese main donors are the Troika countries comprising the United States, the UK, Norway and the Netherlands.

Mr Agaw claimed that withholding of the funds was politically motivated.

The Juba government recently labelled fresh accusations against the Troika states for allegedly plotting to oust the President Salva Kiir government.