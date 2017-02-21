http://www.www.theeastafrican.co.ke/image/view/-/3791548/medRes/1239263/-/4xdi8h/-/kiir.jpg
Home News

News

South Sudan President Kiir to give State of the Nation address

Share Bookmark Print Rating
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. PHOTO | FILE

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By JOSEPH ODUHA

Posted  Tuesday, February 21   2017 at  10:56

In Summary

  • President Kiir is expected to brief parliamentarians on a number issues the young nation was grappling with.

South Sudanese President President Salva Kiir will Tuesday afternoon deliver the state of nation address in Juba.

President Kiir is expected to brief parliamentarians on a number issues the young nation was grappling with.

They include the recent wave of high level resignations from his government.

Those quitting accuse President Kiir of spearheading a tribal agenda in the country.

Thousands of South Sudanese were also facing starvation amid nationwide insecurity that impedes the delivery of humanitarian aid.