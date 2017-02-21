South Sudan President Kiir to give State of the Nation address

News

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

South Sudanese President President Salva Kiir will Tuesday afternoon deliver the state of nation address in Juba.

President Kiir is expected to brief parliamentarians on a number issues the young nation was grappling with.

They include the recent wave of high level resignations from his government.

Those quitting accuse President Kiir of spearheading a tribal agenda in the country.