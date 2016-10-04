South Africa varsity students strip as they clash with police

News

A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. PHOTO | REUTERS

A section of women students at Johannesburg's Wits University stripped Tuesday during clashes with the police at the institution.

Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to try to contain the students opposing the higher university fees.

The tertiary fees protests entered week two with the students throwing rocks and bricks at the police, forcing the latter to fire teargas and stun grenades.

By lunchtime on Tuesday, 10 people had been injured.

Taken to hospital

The university confirmed that a professor in the International Relations department, David Hornsby, was injured during the clashes.

University spokesperson Shirona Patel said the professor had been taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Professor David Hornsby was injured and taken to hospital. We are still waiting for the results and we are investigating this matter," she said.

Did not resume

One student stood out among the rest, raising a poster that read: 'Keep Wits open. it is my right to an education too'.

The poster was subsequently destroyed by those who insist the university should only re-open after the fee issue has been resolved.

Earlier on Tuesday, Wits University Vice Chancellor, Prof Adam Habib warned of serious consequences if classes did not resume.

In a letter to staff and students, Prof Habib apologised for the disruptions and appealed for help, to take back the campus.

Academic year