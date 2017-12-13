By BBC

South African President Jacob Zuma has been ordered to personally pay court costs following his failed attempt to block the so-called state capture report - a bid derided by a judge as "clear abuse of the judicial process".

The ANC leader tried to stop the release of the report, which looked into allegations that wealthy Indian-born business family- the Guptas - had undue influence on his government.

The report, which was published in November 2016 after Mr Zuma withdrew his case, found evidence of possible corruption at the top level of his government.

The president and the Gupta family deny any wrongdoing.

Costs of the case

Opposition parties then launched a bid to make Mr Zuma pay the costs of the case, and on Wednesday Pretoria's High Court decided Mr Zuma had indeed overstepped the mark.

High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said the case was: "clearly objectionable ... and amounts to clear abuse of the judicial process."

The court will rule later on whether Mr Zuma can be legally forced by the recommendation of former Public Protector head, Thuli Madonsela, to hold an inquiry into the allegations.

