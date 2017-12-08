By PETER DUBE

South Africa’s Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he believes the woman who accused President Jacob Zuma of rape.

Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo‚ popularly known as Khwezi, in 2005 accused Mr Zuma of raping her at his Johannesburg home.

He denied the allegations insisting he had consensual sex with her and was acquitted of the rape charges by a High Court judge the following year.

At the time, Mr Zuma was the country’s deputy president as well as of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party.

After the controversial trial, Ms Kuzwayo, who was HIV-positive, fled to exile claiming she had received death threats. She later returned to South Africa and died in 2016.

“I know how difficult and painful it is for a woman to garner up the courage to stand up and say: ‘Yes, I was raped.’

“It must be one of the most difficult decisions that she had to make, so, yes, I would believe her,” Mr Ramaphosa said.

Mr Ramaphosa, a presidential hopeful, was a guest on Johannesburg-based Radio 702 on Thursday night.

In October, fellow presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu when interviewed by the same radio station also said she believed Ms Kuzwayo had been raped.

Ms Sisulu comments caused quite a stir at the time.

Mr Ramaphosa’s remarks come barely a week before the ANC elective conference where he is seeking to replace President Zuma at the helm.