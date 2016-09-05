Somalia suspends flights from Kenya carrying khat

News

Farmers at Laare in Ntonyiri, Meru County, sort khat to be transported to Nairobi. Somalia has suspended all flights transporting khat from Kenya to Mogadishu. PHOTO | FILE

The Somali government says it has suspended all flights transporting khat from Kenya to Mogadishu.

The Somali Minister of Civil Aviation Ali Ahmed Jangali told the BBC they have decided to temporarily suspend all khat (miraa) imports to Somalia from Tuesday.

The leafy plant acts as a stimulant when chewed, making people talkative but can also make people confused.

The BBC's Abdinoor Aden in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, has been speaking to people at khat exporting companies after the Somali government suspended flights carrying the narcotic leaf from Kenya to Somalia.

Workers told him that they were warned yesterday not to report to work this evening.

Hundreds of Kenyans could be affected by the decision, which has been criticised for coming without any warning.

Kenya's government has in the past pledged to support the growers of khat following it being banned in much of Europe.