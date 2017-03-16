Right mix of skills in new Cabinet to make Somalia ‘great again’

News

EU’s ambassador to Somalia, Veronique Lorenzo. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The European Union, the biggest financier of the Somalia peace process, is looking for ways of engaging the new government. EU’s ambassador to Somalia, Veronique Lorenzo, shared the bloc’s plans with Fred Oluoch.

What does the outcome of the recent presidential election mean for EU relations with Somalia?

We are happy that we finally came to the end of the long-drawn out electoral process. There were security concerns, intimidation of candidates and allegations of manipulation.

However, having a successful election makes our work easier as partners. We will work closely with the new president to establish strong relations with the federal member states, the sub-region and with the broader international community. The president himself has identified his priorities: Security, better governance and reconciliation.

Are you hoping to see a new phase of Somalia after the recent elections?

Yes. Though it is an uphill road, the uncertainty is now over; the next step is for the prime minister to form a Cabinet that would include the right mix of skills and experience to drive the reforms. We are happy that the president has called on parliament to complete the constitutional reform as a priority. There have been delays on constitutional reforms in the past few years and we need a fresh drive to complete the process. We have been the biggest funders of all the work on the Constitution and we continue to be a strong supporter of parliament?

What is the level of EU support to Somalia?

Since 2008, we have committed $1.3 billion in Somalia, or about $127 million annually on the three sectors in our development strategy: Governance and rule of law; education, which we consider the seed for Somalia’s future; and food security, which is more important now with the ongoing drought. Security and education are more capital-intensive.

What is the EU doing to help Somalia cope with the current drought?

In November last year, we started planning for the drought because the most important thing is to be able to intervene in time before people become destitute. We are looking at how to re-orient the ongoing programmes to address the drought crisis through our humanitarian agency ECHO, whose annual allocation is being increased by 50 per cent this year to $35 million.

Our development programme has $93 million and we are working on how to best to re-orient this facility to serve the needs of the Somalia people. Currently, we have about $127 million to address the drought, is through improving water access points and direct cash payments to secure people’s livelihood, while improving in the long-term people’s resilience to natural disasters. We know the needs are huge so we are asking for more and we are hoping that we will get a substantial increase.

Insecurity in Somalia remains a major challenge; why is it taking so long to address this issue?

It is a complex issue because security is not just about putting soldiers on the ground. We realised that it is not just about military action but an elaborate plan for local governance. We need to establish local administration and people need predictability so as to go about their business freely, and access justice and basic services. If we are not able to deliver these, then we will not achieve durable security.

In specific terms, how is the EU supporting Somalia in its fight against Al Shabaab?