Somali president to visit Kenya

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo will make his first state visit to Kenya on Thursday, official said.

Kenya's Secretary of Communication and State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu, made the announcement during his weekly press briefing at the State House, Nairobi on Sunday.

He said Somali’s security and stability would be discussed during President Farmajo's visit, ahead of a special summit on refugees of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad).

Warm and cordial

"The relations between our two countries have remained warm and cordial as they are founded on trust, cooperation and mutual interests," Mr Esipisu said.

"We share common heritage and our views converge on many regional and international issues."

The State House Spokesperson said President Kenyatta looked forward to a robust multi-sectoral bilateral engagements and enhancing partnerships to leverage on the existing opportunities.

Somali militants, the Al-Shabaab, remain a major threat in the country and the region.

Security matters

The Igad summit, Mr Esipisu said, would be held in Nairobi on Saturday.

"It will focus largely on the question of Somali refugees and the creating of a conducive environment in their own country, so that they can feel safe to go back and contribute to its development and growth," he explained.

The summit will also review other security matters, with a focus on South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.