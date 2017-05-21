Somali president departs for Saudi summit

News

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo left the country for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

President Farmajo, who received an invitation from King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz, was scheduled to participate in the US-Arab Islamic Summit, planned to start later on Sunday, in the Saudi capital.

The economy and security threats facing the Arab, Islamic nations and the US were expected to be the main discussion topics.

Terror group

The Somali leader was also scheduled to meet, for the first time, with US President Donald Trump.

The two presidents were expected to discuss a number of issues, including the war on the Al-Shabaab terror group.