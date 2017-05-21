News
Somali president departs for Saudi summit
Posted Sunday, May 21 2017 at 16:18
Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo left the country for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
President Farmajo, who received an invitation from King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz, was scheduled to participate in the US-Arab Islamic Summit, planned to start later on Sunday, in the Saudi capital.
The economy and security threats facing the Arab, Islamic nations and the US were expected to be the main discussion topics.
Terror group
The Somali leader was also scheduled to meet, for the first time, with US President Donald Trump.
The two presidents were expected to discuss a number of issues, including the war on the Al-Shabaab terror group.
The US has been providing military support to Mogadishu, offering advisory and training to the Somali National Army (SNA) and the African Union Mission (Amisom) troops in their attempt to stabilise the war-ravaged the Horn of Africa country.