By ABDULKARI KHALIF in Mogadishu

A journalist working for Somalia's Kalsan TV, Mr Mohamed Ibrahim Gabow, was killed in a car explosion in Mogadishu on Monday afternoon.

Kalsan TV is an independent broadcaster based in the Somali capital.

The deadly incident occurred in Wadajir District in the southwestern part of the city, according to Mr Osman Abdullahi Gure, a senior Kalsan TV staff.

“Gabow was driving his car when a bomb, most likely attached to the seat of his car, exploded,” said Mr Gure.

Serious injuries

“He died as a result of the blast.”

Eyewitnesses stated that the journalist sustained sustained serious injuries, which he succumbed to soon after the explosion.

Initial reports indicated that the children of one of his friends, a fellow journalist, were in the rear seat of the car at the time of the explosion.

“The children are reportedly OK,” remarked Mr Gure.

The slain journalist was also a lecturer at a university in Mogadishu. He attained his bachelor's degree in Mogadishu before pursuing postgraduate studies in Uganda.

Information minister Abdurahman Omar Yarisow sent his condolences to the family and colleagues, stating that the killing of Mr Gabow showed the marks of the Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group.

Fled the country

Magnetised explosives have been used several times in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia to inflict harm on journalists and politicians.

Media personnel in Somalia often suffer harassment, threats and killings. Many have fled the country and several media houses have ceased operations as a result.

Somalia remains one of the deadliest environments for journalists in the world.