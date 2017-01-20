Somali herders hard hit as drought strikes

News

A mother and son at the Kobe refugee camp near the Ethiopia-Somalia border. Failure of rains over the past two years has caused a severe drought, affecting thousands in Somalia. PHOTO | FILE

Until he breathed his last, Mr Omar Hassan led a decent life as pastoralist in central Somalia's Galgadud region.

He was comfortable, earning and eating his daily bread.

But with diminishing water and pasture in the Horn of Africa country, Mr Hassan's fortunes started dwindling. His livestock couldn't take the heat and died one by one leaving him a pauper.

In November last year, Mr Hassan was left with an empty kraal after his livestock died. He committed suicide.

“Omar Hassan first suffered some kind of depression,” a relative told reporters mid-November last year. “Unfortunately, he could not regain full composure as his animals died one-by-one,” he added.

Some say that at least two more people are known to have committed suicide after witnessing the deaths of their animals due to lack of pasture and water.

Severe drought

Although the drought affects all kinds of communities, the pastoralists, who chiefly depend on rain water are most affected.

In March last year, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) declared that severe drought exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon had hit parts of Puntland and Somaliland, two northern regions of Somalia.

Failure of rains over the past two years has caused a severe drought, affecting thousands in the Horn of Africa country.

“Worsening drought conditions across the country have left hundreds of thousands of Somalis facing severe food and water shortages,” UN-OCHA affirmed.

According to the UN, some five million people (40 per cent of the population) are in need of humanitarian assistance while more than 1.1 million of these in “crisis” and “emergency”.

Search for pastures