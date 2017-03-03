Slum dwellers eke out a living from bones

News

A group of young men in the largest slum in the region — Kibera — are eking out a living by making jewellery out of animal bones.

The men, who call themselves Victorious Youth Group, have created jobs, especially for young unemployed youths in the Kibera slums, and employ women to do beading work when they have big orders, especially from traders from West Africa.

George Otieno, a middle-aged man is the leader of the group’s supervises and co-ordinates the making of the jewellery as well as engaging tourists who visit their workshop.

Victorious Bone Craft is one of the main stops for slum tourism in the sprawling Kibera slum.

“We make the jewellery on order, mostly from middlemen who go and sell it out there. We also train people in how to make the jewellery,” said Mr Otieno.

Mr Otieno and his 10-member team combine waste management, which is a huge problem in urban areas, into making beautiful jewellery out of discarded bones from cows and goats. The group of men makes earrings, key holders, bottle openers, and combs among other items.

“Everything we use to make the ornaments is sourced locally; we get the bones from the slaughterhouses in the city, the machines we have are improvised to help shape the bone into the ornament that we desire,” said Mr Otieno.

After sourcing the bones, the young men cut away the unwanted parts, mostly the ends of the bones, sharpen them to the desired shape using a circular blade and then smooth them with sand paper.