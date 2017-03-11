http://www.www.theeastafrican.co.ke/image/view/-/3846108/medRes/1587477/-/nuhccd/-/Tristan.jpg
Home News

News

Slain British rancher laid to rest in Kenya

Share Bookmark Print Rating

Mr Tristan Voorspuy was found dead in his Sosian Ranch on March 6, 2017. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By ERIC MATARA and JOSEPH OPENDA

Posted  Saturday, March 11   2017 at  19:02

The final rites for Tristan Voorspuy, the Kenyan/British national rancher, were conducted Saturday at his Deloraine farm in Rongai, about 150km west of Nairobi.

Mr Voorspuy’s body was cremated at a ceremony attended by family members and friends on Friday.

A notch higher

His friends described him as a hardworking man dedicated to wildlife conservation and an easy-going comrade.

“Mr Voorspy was dedicated to ensuring tourism in Laikipia moved a notch higher,” said Mr Mohamed Abukur a security personnel in one of the ranches.

Reassure donors

Mr Voorspuy, was found dead at the Sosian ranch, after he reportedly ventured out on a horseback to visit a site on the ranch where two cottages had been set ablaze.

Following his shooting last weekend, the Kenya government moved to reassure donors and tourists visiting Laikipia County that the conservancies and ranches in the county are safe.