Slain British rancher laid to rest in Kenya

Mr Tristan Voorspuy was found dead in his Sosian Ranch on March 6, 2017. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The final rites for Tristan Voorspuy, the Kenyan/British national rancher, were conducted Saturday at his Deloraine farm in Rongai, about 150km west of Nairobi.

Mr Voorspuy’s body was cremated at a ceremony attended by family members and friends on Friday.

A notch higher

His friends described him as a hardworking man dedicated to wildlife conservation and an easy-going comrade.

“Mr Voorspy was dedicated to ensuring tourism in Laikipia moved a notch higher,” said Mr Mohamed Abukur a security personnel in one of the ranches.

Reassure donors

Mr Voorspuy, was found dead at the Sosian ranch, after he reportedly ventured out on a horseback to visit a site on the ranch where two cottages had been set ablaze.