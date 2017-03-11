News
Slain British rancher laid to rest in Kenya
Posted Saturday, March 11 2017 at 19:02
The final rites for Tristan Voorspuy, the Kenyan/British national rancher, were conducted Saturday at his Deloraine farm in Rongai, about 150km west of Nairobi.
Mr Voorspuy’s body was cremated at a ceremony attended by family members and friends on Friday.
A notch higher
His friends described him as a hardworking man dedicated to wildlife conservation and an easy-going comrade.
“Mr Voorspy was dedicated to ensuring tourism in Laikipia moved a notch higher,” said Mr Mohamed Abukur a security personnel in one of the ranches.
Reassure donors
Mr Voorspuy, was found dead at the Sosian ranch, after he reportedly ventured out on a horseback to visit a site on the ranch where two cottages had been set ablaze.
Following his shooting last weekend, the Kenya government moved to reassure donors and tourists visiting Laikipia County that the conservancies and ranches in the county are safe.